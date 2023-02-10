Five years after making his last tackle as a Mountaineer, Kyzir White is set to play in the biggest football game in the sport.

White and his Philadelphia Eagles will kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. This opportunity concludes a long and successful first season for White with the Eagles.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been dreaming about this since I started playing football at five years old,” White told Fernando Ramirez of What’s Up Bolts. “Since I was a little kid running around in flag football, all I’ve been thinking about was, you know, Super Bowl, and for it to happen for me in year five is a true blessing, and you know, I’m just trying to take everything in, man.”

Ramirez, a Chargers reporter for The Sporting Tribune, caught up with White at State Farm Stadium on Thursday. He was eager to speak with the linebacker as he spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles.

While it was difficult to leave the Chargers, his move to Philadelphia wasn’t hard for White, a native of Eastern Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been hearing [the E-A-G-L-E-S chant] my whole life, so I’ve been used to it,” White said. “It feels good being a part of the hometown team and being on this big stage.”

That time in Los Angeles gave White plenty of experience against his next opponent, a former division rival. He has faced Kansas City five times six times in his career, winning just one of those meetings.

White has also gotten up close and personal with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes throughout his career. He sacked Mahomes once in 2021 but has hit him three times.

“I’ve been putting people on…what I experience going against him and things like that, but everyone’s been breaking down the film,” White said. “We all know how special of a player he is, but we feel like we have special guys on our side of the ball offensively and defensively so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

White appeared in 17 games with eight starts for the Eagles in 2022. He racked up 110 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackle-for-loss.