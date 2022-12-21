MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia receiving corps gets a boost with the reception of Traylon Ray’s National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Ray, a four-star prospect on ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, will join the Mountaineers from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is the 16th signing in WVU’s 2023 class.

His addition is a positive sign for West Virginia, which now has a depleted wide receiver room ahead of the spring. The Mountaineers’ top two receivers, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, declared for the NFL Draft, while an additional two, Kaden Prather and Reese Smith, each entered the transfer portal.

Ray is a top-100 wide receiver prospect and is ranked as high as 47th in his position by the 247Sports Composite. The Mountaineers beat out interest from Tennessee, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, among other programs.

Ray played on both sides of the ball for North Florida Christian, racking up 1,236 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his 12-game senior season. That was a slight downtick from his monster junior campaign when he amassed 1,366 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 11 games.

He is the nephew of Melvin Ray, a former star receiver at Auburn that helped the Tigers to the BCS National Championship Game in 2012-13. Ray, like his uncle who played in the minor leagues, is also a baseball star, racking up a .359 batting average and a 1.052 OPS for North Florida Christian and leading the team with 14 steals in 2022. The Eagles made it to the Florida 2A state title game but fell to Miami Christian.