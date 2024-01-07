MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the final match of day, redshirt Michael Wolfgram scored a 15-0 tech. fall to allow the No. 20 West Virginia University wrestling team to open the new year with a 22-21 victory over Columbia on Sunday in Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ (CFFC) “Battle on the Boardwalk” at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Mountaineers improve to 8-1 overall as well as 2-1 in the all-time series against the Lions. It marks the first time WVU has won eight of its first nine duals since 1990.

Looking ahead, West Virginia plays host to its second top-25 matchup of the season against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. ET.

Match Results vs. Columbia

125: Nick Babin (CU) won by fall over Jace Schafer, [T – 4:56]

133: No. 32 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) won by fall over Yanni Vines (CU), [T – 4:46]

141: No. 30 Kai Owen (CU) dec. Sam Hillegas (WVU), 10-8

149: No. 11 Ty Watters (WVU) major dec. Richard Fedalen (CU), 10-1

157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) dec. Jaden Le (CU), 8-4

165: No. 12 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. Andrew Garr (CU), 17-3

174: No. 12 Lennox Wolak (CU) tech. fall Jack Blumer (WVU), 23-7 [T – 6:59]

184: No. 20 Aaron Ayzerov (CU) major dec. No. 27 Dennis Robin (WVU), 12-2

197: Jack Wehmeyer (CU) dec. Austin Cooley (WVU), 4-3

HWT: Michael Wolfgram (WVU) tech. fall Billy McChestney (CU), 15-0 [T – 5:00]