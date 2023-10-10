MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The broadcast coverage schedule for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team for both non-conference and Big 12 Conference games has been announced.



The Mountaineers will play 25 of their regular season contests on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including all home non-conference and all Big 12 Conference games. West Virginia’s three games at the San Juan Shootout from Nov. 23-25 will be broadcast on FloSports.



The Championship game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be shown on ESPN2 on Tuesday, March 12. The ESPN family of networks will televise the semifinals, with earlier rounds being broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.