Season tickets for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com.

The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for your season tickets purchase.

Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online also will receive instructions in the mail. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

New season tickets also are now on sale to the general public at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the WVU Coliseum. Season tickets are just $60 for reserved seating and $40 for general admission. To order 2022-23 women’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

All 2022-23 women’s basketball season ticket holders will receive a reserved parking pass for all Big 12 weekend home games. The first 250 accounts to purchase or renew season tickets will receive an exclusive season ticket holder gift. The gift will be available for pick up at the start of the season.

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Mountaineers welcome Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum for an exhibition. A few weeks later, West Virginia officially tips off the season on Thursday, Nov. 10, when it plays host to USC Upstate.