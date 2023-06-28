MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Busy would be an accurate assessment of Wren Baker’s first six-plus months as West Virginia University’s director of athletics. As would turbulent, exciting, and emotional.

In his short time in charge of the Mountaineer athletic department, he has been tasked with two head coaching searches, one of which included replacing hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins. He also watched the baseball team make program history, Ceili McCabe continue to be one of the best athletes in her discipline, other athletes compete on the national and world stage, and is about to help WVU embark on a new era in the Big 12 Conference.

All of that, and more, has fallen on his plate since officially replacing Shane Lyons in December.

“I’m a person of faith. I think you’re tested in seasons when you’re supposed to be tested,” Baker said Monday.

Asked pointedly on Monday if the job has been rewarding, Baker said it has.

“If you’re going to cash those checks, you can’t lament the job,” he said with a smile. “I’ve loved it here. Now, am I ready for some smoother waters to sail in? Of course.”

A crystal frog he received as a gift while at North Texas is a daily reminder to Baker to not look backward, as troubled waters could potentially lie ahead. Without a doubt, there have been stressful moments in his early days on the job in Morgantown, but much like the frog in his office, Baker keeps his eyes pointed ahead, even when reflecting on his opening six months as WVU’s director of athletics.

“I will tell you that I’m grateful to be here, and have not had one day of regret. Now, I’ve had days that were difficult days on the job, but that comes with jobs like this,” he said. “If you’re going to be in a leadership position, you got to be prepared for those.”

The 44-year-old AD is confident calmer waters are in his and West Virginia’s future. He also thanked WVU fans for their support and the warm welcome he and his family have received from them since moving to the Mountain State.

“I’ve not regretted coming here, not one day,” he added. “I love it here.”

Baker, however, is coming out of a troublesome period for the men’s basketball program, specifically. Over a six-week stretch, he suspended and further reprimanded Huggins for anti-gay and anti-Catholic comments made on a radio interview in May, and then received Huggins’ letter of resignation after the head coach was charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on June 16.

Baker tabbed former men’s basketball assistant coach Josh Eilert to be the team’s interim head coach. This is the second head coaching hire he has made at WVU, with new women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg being the first.

Baker used an analogy from his coaching days to equate what he has experienced through his time on the job thus far.

He said he knew when he was a basketball coach, there would be one game a year that, no matter what he did as a coach, his team would win because shots would fall and the ball would bounce their way. He also knew there would be one game a year that his team would lose, no matter what he did as a coach, because the other team would have everything going its way.

“We’ve had a lot of turmoil this first few months, but I also understand it’s [not] because anything is wrong with WVU,” he added. “This is a great job. Great fan passion. We have resources. We have a great institution. We command the presence of the state.”

The events of the past six months have all happened while West Virginia is moving into a new era in the Big 12. Four teams — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF — officially join the league on July 1.

“I’m excited about the future of the Big 12,” he said. “If you look at the success across a lot of the sports, they did extraordinarily well. So, I think the future of the Big 12 is very bright, and very good for WVU.”