West Virginia’s coaching staff lost another member as wide receiver coach Tony Washington has left WVU to join the Liberty Flames coaching staff for the same position.

Washington was with the Mountaineers for just one season. He joined Neal Brown’s coaching staff in February after a two-year run in the same position at Coastal Carolina.

A pair of Washington’s WVU wideouts, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, have entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft. Ford-Wheaton has also received an invite to the NFL Combine.

Washington was also one of the lead recruiters for four-star commit Rodney Gallagher.

West Virginia pass catchers tallied the fewest receiving yards, and third-fewest receiving touchdowns in the Big 12 this season. Only three receivers tallied 100 or more yards in a game, and all three accomplished that just once.

Ford-Wheaton and James finished second and fifth, respectively, in the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns this year.