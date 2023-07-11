MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023-24 Mountaineer golf schedule.

“We are excited about the upcoming schedule,” coach Sean Covich said. “We have a good mix of new events, new courses and some familiar tournaments as well.”

The Mountaineers will open the fall season at the Red Bandana Invitational at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, on Sept. 3-4. This will be the first appearance at Turning Stone Resort since WVU’s first tournament after the program was reinstated in 2015.

A week later on Sept. 10-11, West Virginia will travel to Independence, Minnesota, at Windsong Farm Golf Club to compete in The Gopher Invitational for the fourth time in school history.

On Oct. 9-11, West Virginia will travel to Texas to compete in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, featuring all 14 conference members for the first time. WVU will close out its fall season and make its debut at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley, Alabama, on Oct. 28-29.

For the second year in a row, the 2024 spring season begins in Arizona at The NIT at the Omni Tucson National Resort, a former PGA Tour venue, on Jan. 29-30 in Tucson, Arizona. WVU will compete at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, played at Mark Bostick Golf Course on Feb. 17-18, hosted by 2023 NCAA National Champion Florida. This will make six consecutive appearances for WVU in the Gators Invitational.

For the second year in a row, the Mountaineers will head to Dorado, Puerto Rico, to compete in the Dorado Beach Collegiate at TPC Dorado Beach from Feb. 25-27.

The Mountaineers will play two tournaments in March – The Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Georgia, from March 15-17 and The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 24-26. It will be WVU’s third consecutive appearance at The Schenkel and its fifth appearance at The Hootie at Bulls Bay.

The final regular season competition will take place on April 15-16 with the annual Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia. WVU has won its own event three times and finished second on three occasions.

The Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship will take place on April 22-24 at Whispering Pines Country Club in Trinity, Texas, marking WVU’s third appearance there in league championship play.

The 2024 NCAA Regionals will be hosted at various sites from May 13-15 with teams advancing to the 2024 NCAA Championship at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, from May 24-29. WVU will be looking for its second team NCAA appearance (2018-19) next May. Mark Goetz qualified as an individual at the 2021 NCAA Regionals.

“Our team will get plenty of exposure to all kinds of courses, grass types and competition playing in 10 different states, from New York, to Minnesota and Arizona as well as Puerto Rico,” Covich said. “I look forward to watching our guys compete this season.”