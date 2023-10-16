MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2024 gymnastics schedule.

The Mountaineers’ 2024 slate is highlighted by five home meets at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and features 10 opponents who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships last season.

WVU opens the season at home for the first time since 2021 when it welcomes Temple to Morgantown on Sunday, Jan. 7, at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers then hit the road for their first quad meet of 2024, traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to compete against host Illinois, UW-Oshkosh and Western Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The squad returns to Morgantown for another dual meet, playing host to Penn on Sunday, Jan. 21. A week later, West Virginia will travel to Kent, Ohio, for a matchup against Kent State on Sunday, Jan. 28.

West Virginia will then make the trek to Provo, Utah, to face Big 12 Conference newcomer BYU on Friday, Feb. 2. From there, the Mountaineers prepare for their second quad meet of the campaign in a matchup with Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Fisk, hosted by the Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Bowling Green, Ohio.

WVU comes back home for its lone Big 12 competition in Morgantown this season, welcoming league foes Denver and Iowa State on Sunday, Feb. 18. West Virginia will then continue Big 12 action when it travels to face defending conference and national champions Oklahoma on Friday, Feb. 23, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Following competition against the Sooners, another road quad meet is on tap, as the Mountaineers make the trip north to University Park, Pennsylvania, to face host Penn State, Towson and Ball State on Friday, March 1.

WVU completes its regular-season home slate with back-to-back weekends at the WVU Coliseum. First, West Virginia will host Pitt, Towson and Western Michigan in a quad meet on Sunday, March 3. Then, the Mountaineers will welcome Rutgers for Senior Day on Sunday, March 10.

West Virginia wraps up the regular season on the road, traveling to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to face Minnesota on Sunday, March 17.

The Mountaineers then prepare to open the postseason at the 2024 Big 12 Championship, hosted by Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, on Saturday, March 23.

The 2024 NCAA Regional Championships are scheduled to take place from April 4-6, with Arkansas, Cal, Florida and Michigan set to be regional hosts.

The 2024 NCAA National Championships are tabbed for April 19-20, in Fort Worth, Texas.

During the 2023 campaign, WVU finished with a 12-9 overall record, as well as a 1-2 mark in conference competition. For the second year in a row, West Virginia placed third at the Big 12 Championship, hosted by the Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, with a 196.225 team score. West Virginia made its 43rd NCAA Regional Championships appearance in 2023, earning an automatic bye into the Second Round for the first time since 2019. Going into the regional meet, WVU boasted a 196.515 National Qualifying Score (NQS), its highest in program history