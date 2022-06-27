Randy Mazey walking off the field after a pitching change in game against Ohio State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Just a few days after learning of a commitment from highly-touted high school pitcher Aiden Cody, Randy Mazey and his coaching staff added another player to its roster Monday.

Landon Wallace, who has played two seasons at the University of Nevada in the Mountain West Conference, announced via Twitter on Monday that he will be coming to Morgantown.

“I’m very excited to be transferring to West Virginia University to play in the Big 12,” Wallace said in his tweet. “Thank you Coach Mazey and Coach Sabins for believing in me.”

Wallace appeared in all but five games for the Wolfpack this season.

He is listed at 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Wallace is listed as a catcher and utility player by Nevada, but has primarily been playing in the outfield this summer. He also made a majority of his starts in 2021 in left field.

This year, Wallace hit for a .313 batting average, collecting eight doubles, a triple, and five home runs. He also scored 44 runs while driving in 34. Wallace was also 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts.

The sophomore also earned a .459 on-base percentage.

As a true freshman in 2021, Wallace hit at a .363 clip in 28 games played. That was after he did not play high school baseball in 2020 due to the national onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roseville, California native was named one of the top 500 incoming freshmen in college baseball by Perfect Game.

Wallace owns the Roseville High record for career batting average at .463 and ranks fourth in single-season average with .452.

Wallace is currently playing for the La Crosse Loggers in the Northwoods League. Current WVU pitcher Will Watson is also a member of the Loggers this summer. Watson is one of nearly a dozen current Mountaineers who are playing in the Northwoods League.