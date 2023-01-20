MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Blaine Stewart has joined the West Virginia football staff as the Mountaineers’ newest tight ends coach, Neal Brown announced Friday.

Stewart is WVU’s second staff addition of the offseason after the onboarding of wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. With the signing, Sean Reagan will return to his original post as quarterbacks coach after leading the tight ends room for one season.

Stewart comes to Morgantown after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he served as the team’s assistant wide receivers coach under Mike Tomlin. Along with his four years of NFL experience, he brings a WVU legacy as his father, Bill Stewart, who was the Mountaineers’ head coach from 2008-10.

“Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football. His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home,” Brown said. “He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended.”

Stewart graduated from Morgantown High School in 2013 before playing his college ball at James Madison and the University of Charleston. His mother, Karen, still lives in Morgantown.

“I am so thankful to Coach Neal Brown for the opportunity to return home to a program that means so much to me and my family. West Virginia will always hold such a special place in my heart,” Stewart said. “It is an honor and privilege to come home to represent not only the University, but the entire state. I am ready to get to work to provide a product that Mountaineer fans will be proud of on and off the field.”