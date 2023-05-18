MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Neal Brown landed his third recruit – and second pass catcher – for his 2024 class Thursday when Cincinnati-native Jack Sammarco committed to joining the Mountaineers in a Twitter post.

Sammarco, a three-star tight end, was the No. 51 player from Ohio, and the No. 67 tight end in the nation’s 2024 class, per 247Sports. He chose West Virginia over offers from Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Temple, Western Michigan and more. West Virginia extended an offer to him earlier this month after he took multiple visits to Morgantown.

According to recruiting service Scouting Ohio, the 6-foot-6-inch, 235-pound pass catcher ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, and leaped for a 32-inch vertical.

He joins the 2024 WVU recruiting class that currently consists of three-star receiver Keyshawn Robinson and three-star defensive lineman Richard James Jr. from New Jersey.