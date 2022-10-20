MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Two WVU alumni and former teammates are set to face one another in the MLS Cup Playoffs Thursday night.

Center-backs Jack Elliott of the Philadelphia Union and Ray Gaddis of FC Cincinnati kick off on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Elliott’s Union are the top team in the East and earned a bye in the first round, while Gaddis’s FC Cincinnati advanced to the second round after earning a 2-1 victory over NY Red Bulls.

Gaddis and Elliott were teammates on Philadelphia from 2017-2020, forming a formidable backline pair that helped the club win the 2020 Supporters’ Shield, the club’s first trophy.

Gaddis played in 221 appearances for the Union and became the club’s all-time leader in minutes before retiring in March of 2021. He came out of retirement in January and signed with FC Cincinnati through 2023.

Before going pro, Gaddis, a native of Indianapolis, played 72 matches for West Virginia from 2008-2011 and was a two-time All-Big East honoree.

Elliott, hailing from London, England, played at WVU from 2013-2016 and making 68 appearances. He scored six goals for the Mountaineers, including a season-saving score in 2015 that sent the team to the MAC Tournament.

The towering defender standing 6-foot-6 was selected by the Union in the fourth round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and quickly became a regular contributor. He has played in 163 matches for the Union and has scored 10 goals.