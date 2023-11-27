West Virginia University has announced a ‘Blackout’ promotion for the upcoming men’s basketball installment of the Backyard Brawl on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Morgantown.

The program is asking all fans in attendance to wear black to the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Tickets for the game remain on sale at wvugame.com.

Fans hope that with the promotion comes the return of West Virginia’s black uniforms the team wore during its Final Four run in 2010. Da’Sean Butler, who was on that year’s historic men’s basketball team, is now an assistant coach for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia (3-3) will play one more game before facing Pitt. The Mountaineers will host St. John’s at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.