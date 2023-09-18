Mountaineers Brawl their way to 17-6 victory over Pitt The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast

West Virginia's win in the Backyard Brawl wasn't exactly pretty, but it was definitely gritty. It was that grit that led to a 17-6 victory over the Panthers in the first showdown between the two teams in Morgantown since 2011. 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football head coach Neal Brown announced the team’s players of the week from the 17-6 Backyard Brawl victory over Pitt Saturday.

These are the awards:

Offensive lineman: C Zach Frazier

Defensive Player — CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Special Teams — CB Malachi Ruffin

Offensive — RB CJ Donaldson

Blue Collar — DL Fatorma Mulbah, RT Doug Nester

Scout Team — OL Charlie Katarincic (offensive), DL Corey McIntyre Jr. (defensive), fullback Collin McBee (special teams)