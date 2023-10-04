MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following its 24-21 win over TCU, WVU football has announced its players of the week.

For the third consecutive week, junior center Zach Frazier is the offensive lineman of the week. Junior quarterback Garrett Greene earned the honor on offense while it’s linebacker Lee Kpogba on defense.

In his return from injury, Greene scored all but one of WVU’s touchdowns in Fort Worth. He passed for 142 yards and was the leading rusher with 80 yards and a pair of scores.

Kpogba recorded double-digit tackles for the second time this season. He led the team with 11 total, including a TFL and a sack. He also tallied three quarterback hurries.

Special teams player of the week goes to Michael Hayes who was 1-of-2 on field goal attempts and averaged 64.8 yards per kickoff.

Full weekly awards for the TCU victory:

Offensive lineman – C Zach Frazier

Offense – QB Garrett Greene

Defense – LB Lee Kpogba

Special Teams – K Michael Hayes

Blue Collar – DL Eddie Vesterinen, OL Brandon Yates, S Anthony Wilson

Scout Team – Colin McBee (offense), Donald Brandel (defense), Judah Price (special teams)