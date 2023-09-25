Mountaineers end losing streak to Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In his weekly media availability Monday, WVU head coach Neal Brown named his team’s players of the game from the 20-13 win over Texas Tech.
These are the awards:
Offensive lineman: C Zach Frazier
Defensive Player — DB Marcis Floyd
Special Teams — WR/PR Preston Fox
Offensive — LT Wyatt Milum
Blue Collar — DL Eddie Vesterinen, TE Treylan Davis
Scout Team — WR Tyler Evans (offensive), LB Tyler Cain (defensive), DB Deuce Shabazz II (special teams)