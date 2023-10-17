MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are back inside the top five.

West Virginia (9-0-4, 2-0-3 Sun Belt) is up two spots in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll Top 25. The Mountaineers check in at No. 5 this week.

Upcoming opponent Marshall (12-0-0, 5-0-0 Sun Belt) is the No. 1 team in the nation for the fifth straight week. The Thundering Herd received all eight first-place votes in the poll for the second time this season.

Top Drawer Soccer also has Marshall as the top team in the country. The website ranks West Virginia sixth in this week’s poll.

Marshall also occupies the top spot in RPI. West Virginia has the ninth-best RPI in the sport.

By being ranked No. 5 in the country by the coaches, this marks the fifth time the Mountaineers are slotted inside the Top 5 this season. Dan Stratford’s crew was viewed as one of the five best men’s soccer teams in the nation for four straight weeks from Sept. 12 – Oct. 3.

This week’s Coaches Top 25 poll sets up the first-ever Top-5 meeting between WVU and Marshall. Stratford and Marshall head coach Chris Grassie are optimistic a record-breaking crowd could be on-hand at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium Wednesday night for the matchup.

Action between No. 1 Marshall and No. 5 West Virginia gets started at 7 p.m. ET at DDSS. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.