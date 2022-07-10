MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey and the West Virginia baseball team learned of a commitment from a quality in-state player on Sunday.

“After talking with [Mazey] and [assistant coach Steve Sabins], I am blessed and excited to announce that I am coming home to further my academic and athletic career! Go Mountaineers,” Brody Dalton said on Twitter Sunday afternoon when he made his announcement.

Dalton is a three-sport athlete at Chapmanville Regional High School in West Virginia. In addition to playing baseball, he also plays basketball and football for the Tigers.

He is a versatile baseball player, who can suit up as a catcher, and also play first base, the outfield, and pitch.

Dalton plays quarterback and defensive back for the Chapmanville football team. He was being looked at by the University of Pennsylvania football team, as well as some Divison-II programs.

He also was part of a Chapmanville boys basketball team that made it to the state tournament in 2021, the same year he was named as a second team all-state player.

Dalton was selected to the Class AA second team all-state squad as an infielder this season as a junior.