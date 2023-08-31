MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team’s 2023 fall schedule has been announced, featuring a pair of games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The fall season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15 against Penn State at home. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Toronto Mets come to Morgantown for a game slated to start at 6 p.m. Both home contests are free and all seats are general admission.

WVU closes out the fall season on Sunday, Oct. 29, at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston as the Mountaineers will take on Liberty. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold for this game with more information coming at a later date.

The Mountaineers’ fall roster consists of 45 players, including 20 who were on last spring’s Big 12 championship squad that also matched a program record with 40 wins.

West Virginia brings back five players who earned All-Big 12 recognition last spring including junior JJ Wetherholt, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Year as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American. Junior Grant Hussey, junior Aidan Major, sophomore Logan Sauve, and redshirt-sophomore David Hagaman all were placed on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list.