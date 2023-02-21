MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team gets its first chance against a ranked team this season on Tuesday when the Mountaineers travel to College Park to battle No. 13 Maryland. First pitch against the Terrapins is set for 4 p.m.

Fans can watch the game on B1G Network+ and can also follow with live stats at WVUsports.com.

It is the second straight opponent for West Virginia to open the season that hosted an NCAA Regional in 2022 after being down in Statesboro against Georgia Southern. In the three-game set against the Eagles, WVU dropped the first two games before salvaging the finale on Sunday with a 13-4 victory.

The Mountaineers received solid starts from all three starting pitchers over the weekend starting with junior LHP Ben Hampton as he threw 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just one earned run on one hit. His eight strikeouts were the most by a Big 12 pitcher this weekend. Fifth-year senior Blaine Traxel and sophomore Grant Siegel got the starts on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and each threw 5.0 innings. Traxel allowed just one earned run while Siegel picked up the win with three strikeouts while allowing three earned runs.

In the win over the Eagles on Sunday, three Mountaineers hit home runs. Juniors Landon Wallace and Braden Barry each hit three-run homers while redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely hit a solo shot.

Led by head coach Rob Vaughn in his sixth season, Maryland is ranked in all the major polls, topping out at No. 13 by D1Baseball. On opening weekend, the Terrapins took two of three from South Florida, dropping the first game before winning the final two.

The Terrapins were picked to win the Big Ten in the Preseason Poll while Jason Savacool, Matt Shaw, and Luke Schliger were each named Preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball News.