MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Could postseason baseball return to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in June?

D1Baseball.com is bullish on the Mountaineers following their recent winning streak, which they extended to five games after a 14-2 rout of Penn State Tuesday.

In the latest postseason projection from D1Baseball, West Virginia (30-11, 8-4) is listed as one of 16 regional host sites for the NCAA Tournament, which will begin the first weekend of June. WVU is tabbed as the No. 15 overall seed in this projection.

With about a month left in the regular season, the Mountaineers are in great shape to reach the NCAA Tournament. They currently sit in first place in the Big 12 standings. They returned to the national rankings this week, sitting at No. 18 in the D1Baseball poll. They also rank in the top 25 in RPI according to multiple outlets.

They’ve bounced around in postseason projections this month. They appeared as a two-seed in a midseason projection from D1Baseball, and then dropped to the three-line last week.

WVU most recently qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2019. It was chosen as a regional host that year for the first time in more than five decades.

The field of 64 for the national tournament will be revealed on Monday, May 29.

With the win over the Nittany Lions Tuesday, WVU clinched its sixth 30-win season under skipper Randy Mazey. The Mountaineers travel to Waco, Texas, this weekend to face Baylor for a three-game set. The Bears enter the weekend with the worst conference record in the Big 12.