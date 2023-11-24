The Mountaineers are back home after a two-game road trip to the Sunshine State. Having lost each of their Fort Myers Tip-Off contests, West Virginia will look to get back on track on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the West Virginia University men’s basketball team’s matchup against Bellarmine this weekend:

WVU basketball vs. Bellarmine game information

Date: Nov. 26, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: SeatGeek

WVU record: 2-3

Bellarmine record: 2-4

Series history: WVU is 1-0 against Bellarmine.

Last meeting: The Mountaineers defeated the Knights 74-55 at the WVU Coliseum in November of 2021.

WVU basketball vs. Bellarmine matchup preview

It will be close to two years to the day from the last meeting between West Virginia and Bellarmine. A lot has changed since.

The Mountaineers have a new head coach. Only two players — Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson — who appeared in the game for WVU remain on the West Virginia roster today. Bellarmine has just four players on this year’s roster who made the trip to Morgantown.

Another roster-related roster change is just how shorthanded the Mountaineers are entering this matchup. In 2021, thirteen players checked into the game for the Old Gold & Blue. In all likelihood, only seven or eight players will step on the floor for Josh Eilert’s team this time around.

West Virginia is riding a two-game losing streak after back-to-back losses to SMU and No. 24 Virginia. Bellarmine has already faced two programs from power conferences. The Knights have won two of their last three contests.

Redshirt sophomore guard Ben Johnson leads Bellarmine in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. Sophomore guard Peter Suder is the only other Knights player averaging double-figures through the team’s opening six games. Junior, 6-10, forward Langdon Hatton paces the team in rebounds, averaging 4.8 boards per game.

Quinn Slazinski leads West Virginia’s scoring efforts, averaging 16.4 points per game. Though five games, Jesse Edwards is averaging a double-double at 15.6 points and 10 rebounds per contest. The duo combined to score 65 of WVU’s 112 total points in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Knights are averaging 7.5 steals per game.