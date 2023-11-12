MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time this season, Josh Eilert’s group will look to respond from a loss.

West Virginia (1-1) struggled to shoot the ball for the second game in a row in its loss to Monmouth last Friday night. Jacksonville State (1-1) is also coming off a home loss, as the Gamecocks fell in overtime to Utah Tech.

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s matchup before Eilert’s crew takes the floor for the third time this season:

WVU basketball vs. Jacksonville State game information

Date: Nov. 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: The only matchup between the two schools came in Morgantown in 2019. WVU won the game 74-72 behind 20 points and eight rebounds from Wesley Harris.

WVU basketball vs. Jacksonville State matchup preview

It’s the final game of this three-game homestand to start the season for the Mountaineers. After Tuesday night’s matchup against the Gamecocks, West Virginia will hit the road for the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The short-handed Mountaineers are in the midst of playing three games over a span of eight days. West Virginia committed 10 turnovers and allowed 18 points off of those giveaways in Friday’s loss to Monmouth. The Mountaineers shot just 24.3 percent from the field in the second half, and ended the game by making just 21 of 67 (31.3 percent) of its field goal attempts and only 7 of 32 (21.9 percent) of its three-point tries.

Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski pace WVU through two games. Edwards is averaging 14.5 points and 13 rebounds. Slazinski leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per contest.

On the other side, Jacksonville State is shooting at a 46.5 percent clip this year. The Gamecocks, however, are struggling to hold onto the ball, and have already committed 31 turnovers.

Veteran guard KyKy Tandy is coming off a 23-point performance last time out. Tandy played one minute for Xavier against WVU last season. Fellow guard Quincy Clark has scored in double-figures in both contests this season. Marcellus Brigham Jr., a 6-7 forward out of Memphis, Tennessee, is tied for the team lead in rebounds with six per game.

West Virginia has not suffered multiple losses in November since the 2013-14 season. The Mountaineers will look to avoid losing multiple games to mid-major-conference opponents this early in the year for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.