MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Interim head coach Josh Eilert and West Virginia University announced the 2023-24 WVU men’s basketball coaching staff Sunday.

Former Mountaineer players Da’Sean Butler and Jordan McCabe are the lone additions to the staff, though multiple returning members are now in new positions.

All four of Eilert’s assistant coaches played under former head coach Bob Huggins, with three of the four playing under him at WVU.

Here is a look at assistant coaches Butler, McCabe, DerMarr Johnson, and Alex Ruoff by the numbers they put up during their playing careers.

Da’Sean Butler

It wouldn’t be right to not start with the WVU Sports Hall of Famer. Butler finished his Mountaineer career as the winningest player in WVU men’s basketball history. He is also the third-highest-scoring player in program history with 2,095 points.

An All-American, Butler led the Mountaineers to a 107-39 record and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Two of those NCAA berths saw West Virginia make it to at least the Sweet 16, with the most memorable trip to the dance ending in the 2010 Final Four. Butler averaged 17.2 points per game that season, tied for the ninth-best single-season scoring average by a WVU player since the turn of the century. However, he is the only WVU player to average at least 17 points per game in multiple seasons over that time period, and the first since Lowes Moore in 1977-78 and 1978-79.

The Newark, New Jersey native set WVU records for double-figure scoring games (108), career minutes plated (4,491), and career games played (146). He averaged 14.3 points per contest during his career, had 26 twenty-point games, and 11 double-doubles. Butler’s 205 3-pointers rank fifth in school history, his 741 made field goal attempts are the third-most in program history, and his 270 offensive rebounds are the eighth-most in WVU men’s hoops history.

Another standout number: 43 — the second-most points scored in Coliseum history by a WVU player.

After months of rehabbing the knee injury he suffered in the Final Four, Butler played professionally from 2011-2020. His best pro season came in 2013-14, when he averaged 15.9 points per game with Okapi Aalstar in Belgium.

DerMarr Johnson

2000 – 01 – 06. The year, round, and draft pick Johnson was selected with after one year at Cincinnati. Johnson was viewed as one of the best high school players in the country when he signed with Huggins and the Bearcats.

Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in his lone collegiate season. He was a 73.7 percent shooter from the charity stripe, and shot 47.8 percent from the floor en route to being named Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

Johnson netted 18 points in his college debut. He scored in double figures in 21 of the 32 games he appeared in.

Four and 15 Arguably the most impressive numbers in Johnson’s basketball life. Four accounts for the number of vertebrae he cracked in an automobile accident in 2002, which left him in a neckbrace for an extended period of time. He played then for 15 professional basketball teams from 2003-2016 after healing from the injury.

Johnson averaged 6.2 points per game in his NBA career. He recorded seven of the 10 twenty-plus-point performances in his NBA career after the accident.

Jordan McCabe

Playing time and production ebbed and flowed throughout his collegiate career, though there is no denying the basketball skills that McCabe possesses. Heralded as one of the flashiest high school basketball players in the country, McCabe averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 assists per game as a true freshman during the 2018-19 season.

His production dipped over the next two years, and McCabe ended his playing career in Morgantown by averaging 3.8 points, 1.9 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game across three seasons. The Wisconsin native had his best statistical season the following year, when he averaged a career-high 6.4 points and 4.8 assists per game at UNLV.

Across two seasons with the Rebels, McCabe appeared in 60 games and saw improvements in almost every statistical category. The 2022-23 season was his last as a collegiate player, and he is now transitioning into coaching.

Alex Ruoff

The most prolific 3-point shooter in WVU men’s basketball history, Ruoff has leveled up from Graduate Assistant to Assistant Coach.

Ruoff’s 261 made 3-pointers are eight more than any other player in program history, and at least 20 more than any Mountaineer who has debuted since Ruoff graduated in 2009. His career 3-point shooting percentage (37.55) ranks ninth in program history among players who have attempted at least 300 threes. Ruoff also owns the third- and sixth-highest marks for shots made beyond the arc in a single season at West Virginia.

A 6-6 guard with a deadly shooting touch, Ruoff’s most efficient season came as a junior in 2008. That season, he tallied career-bests in field goal percentage (47.9), three-point field goal percentage (41.0), and free throw percentage (82.6), and made 3-pointers (98).

The next year, Ruoff was arguably just as good, as he saw an increase in scoring average, rebounding average, and assists despite missing two games early in the year. He had the best game of his collegiate career that season. Two days before Christmas of 2008, Ruoff netted a career-high 38 points on a career-best nine made 3-pointers. His scoring output was almost the exact margin of victory in the 89-54 win over Radford. Ruoff netted double figures in 28 of the 33 games he appeared in that season.

In fact, Ruoff finished in double figures scoring-wise in 56 of the final 70 games of his career. Twelve of his 15 total 20-point performances came during those final two seasons, as well.

Ruoff continued playing professionally from 2009-2021. He averaged 10.1 points per game and shot better than 33 percent from three-point land during his pro career. His best two-year run came from 2013-2015 while playing with BG Gottingen in Germany. He averaged 16.8 and 14.8 points per game, respectively.