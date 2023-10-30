AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 5-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell to No. 4-seed Texas, 3-1, at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin on Monday afternoon.

The Longhorns got on the board early, with a goal in the ninth minute. They then added two more tallies in the 14th and 39th minutes to hold a 3-0 lead at the half. Out of the locker room, junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran helped the Mountaineers claw into the deficit with her third goal of the season. However, it wasn’t enough as Texas took the win to advance to the semifinals.

Texas outshot West Virginia, 16-9, including 8-2 in shots on goal. UT earned seven corner kicks, compared to five for the Mountaineers. Heredia-Beltran scored the lone goal for WVU, while freshman Jordyn Wilson was credited with the assist. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey added five saves in the match, while Texas keeper Mia Justus had two.

With the loss, West Virginia falls to 10-4-4 all-time against the Longhorns, including 17-4-3 all-time in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers completed their 28th season of competition against Texas on Monday, finishing the campaign with an overall record of 7-8-4, including a 5-3-2 mark in Big 12 Conference play. Monday’s match marked the final collegiate game for seniors Mackenzie Aunkst, Jaydah Bedoya, Kayza Massey, Maya McCutcheon, Maddie Moreau, Lisa Schöppl, and Julianne Vallerand.