West Virginia’s 2024 recruiting class is taking shape. The early signing period gets underway on Dec. 20, but Neal Brown and his coaching staff have already pieced together a large portion of the next wave of Mountaineers.

Here is a list of 2024 commits thus far:

Find information on every player currently committed to WVU below.

Position: Edge

Height/Weight: 6-3, 236 lbs

High School: Charles Herbert Flowers (Upper Marlboro, Maryland)

Onwuka, who verbally committed to West Virginia on June 9, is WVU’s highest-rated commit in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. Onwuka is somewhere between a three-and-four-star defensive lineman, depending on what recruiting service you look at, and is regarded as one of the 15 best players in Maryland by all major recruiting sites. He made his official visit to WVU on June 3 and announced his commitment six days later.

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 lbs

High School: St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Rehmann committed to West Virginia on June 13, continuing a string of 2024 commitments for the Mountaineers. He is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and On3.com, though Rivals rates him as a four-star wideout. Rehmann attends the renowned St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia, which has produced the likes of D’Andre Swift, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Rich Gannon, among others. Chad Scott and Bilal Marshall helped convince Rehmann to pick West Virginia over competing schools, such as Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Position: WR/ATH

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs

High School: Jefferson (Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia)

Robinson is the only in-state product headed to WVU at this point, and he was a key pickup for Neal Brown and his coaching staff. The Jefferson High School product is regarded as the best skill position player in the state in this recruiting cycle. Robinson, a consensus three-star wideout, was WVU’s second 2024 commit, and the first player recruited to WVU by Blaine Stewart.

Position: C/OL

Height/Weight: 6-2, 290 lbs

High School: Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland)

The Good Counsel High School offensive lineman was June 10’s recruiting announcement, during the start of a string of West Virginia commitments. Altuner is a consensus three-star interior offensive lineman, primarily playing the center position. Altuner made his official visit to West Virginia on June 2. He took a trip to Virginia one week later, and announced his commitment to the Mountaineers the following day.

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-3, 260 lbs

High School: Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)

Kinsler was the sixth commit in West Virginia’s 2024 class. The three-star defensive lineman announced his decision to be a Mountaineer in early-June. Kinsler could become a WVU fan favorite quickly, as he announced his decision to become a Mountaineer roughly 72 hours after taking his official visit to Pitt.

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-1, 270 lbs

High School: St. Joe’s Prep/Camden (Camden, New Jersey)

Another New Jersey native as part of this recruiting class, Richard James Jr. committed to West Virginia on May 17, 2022. He was a big get for the Mountaineers, as he picked WVU over offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M. West Virginia’s coaching staff jumped on him early, and it paid off.

James is a consensus three-star prospect and a top-20 player in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports. He was high school teammates with current WVU freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter and fellow recruit Brandon Rehmann.

Position: TE

Height/Weight: 6-6, 235 lbs

High School: Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Sammarco was West Virginia’s second pass catcher in this recruiting cycle. He is a big target, standing 6-foot-6-inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He is the fourth highest-rated tight end in Ohio in this recruiting cycle.

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs

High School: Julius L. Chambers (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Flowe was the first defensive back to be added to the Class of 2024, and he was mainly in communication with safeties coach Dontae Wright through the recruiting process. Though he does not have any star-ratings on recruiting services, he garnered 28 total Division I offers at the time of his commitment in June.