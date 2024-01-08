MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown and the WVU football team officially announced the signing of transfer linebacker Reid Carrico on Monday. Carrico, who announced his commitment to West Virginia in December, has signed his grant-in-aid, meaning he has officially joined the program.

Carrico, a native of Ironton, Ohio – just north of Huntington, West Virginia – is added to the Mountaineer roster with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Carrico played in 10 games, mostly on special teams, and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors during his redshirt sophomore season in 2023. He missed the final three games of the Buckeyes’ season due to injury.

In all, Carrico appeared in 22 games at Ohio State.

WVU lists the linebacker as standing at 6-2 and weighing 235 pounds.

Carrico made Ohio high school football headlines when he became the first player ever to be named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Southeast District Player of the Year on offense and defense in the same season. He also earned Ohio’s Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. Carrico rushed for more than 3,000 yards and tallied 48 touchdowns in his high school career.

With those accolades, he was listed as the No. 4 high school football player in Ohio, and was a consensus four-star prospect when he joined Ohio State.

Carrico is the first of West Virginia’s transfer portal additions to be officially announced as signed by the program.