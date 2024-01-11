MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Jaden Bray, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior wide receiver from Norman, Oklahoma, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Oklahoma State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

2023 (r-So.)

Played in 10 games at Oklahoma State, including the 2023 Big 12 Championship game

Finished the season with 382 receiving yards on 30 receptions, ranking fourth on the team

Had a season-high 77 receiving yards against Kansas State where he recorded a season-long catch of 45 yards

Collected two touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards per catch.

2022 (So.)

Redshirted while missing most of the season due to injury

Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree

Saw limited action in three games

Finished the year with five catches for 54 yards

Recorded a season-long catch of 24 yards against Texas Tech and also made a catch on a two-point conversion

Had two catches for 21 yards against Iowa State and one catch for nine yards against Oklahoma

2021 (Fr.)

Played in 12 games, tying most games by a true freshman and started the final four games of the season

His six 25-plus yard catches ranked second on the team for the year

Finished the season with 250 receiving yards to rank fifth on the team and his 13 catches ranked seventh

Season-best single game receiving total of 84 yards came against Tulsa, and that also led all players in the game

Scored two touchdowns for the year

His first touchdown was a 26-yard catch against Tulsa and was the fifth catch of his career, earning him co-offensive player of the week honors

Second touchdown marked OSU’s first score in the two-point Fiesta Bowl win over No. 5 Notre Dame

He also had 52 yards in the season opener against Missouri State and 52 yards in the Big 12 Championship game

High School

Played for coach Rocky Martin at Norman High

Two-time Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference first team wide receiver

An all-district performer and wide receiver of the year in 2020

A Vype Top 100 Mr. Football Nominee (No. 11 in 2020)

Named the NAA Outstanding Student Athlete in 2019

Helped lead his team to playoff appearances as a junior and senior

According to MaxPreps, finished with 471 receiving yards on 32 catches and scored five touchdowns as a senior

Pulled in 40 catches for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2019

Talented basketball player, earning three letters and all-conference honors, as well being named the 2019 Landers MVP

Member of the honor roll in 2020 and the National Honor Society Student Athlete Advisory Council

Homecoming representative as a junior and senior

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN

Ranked the No. 128 receiver in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of Oklahoma by ESPN

No. 10 on The Oklahoman‘s Super 30 list of 2021 recruits in Oklahoma

Signed with OSU, also having offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State

Personal