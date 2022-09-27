MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has revealed WVU’s weekly award winners following the victory over rival Virginia Tech.

Center Zach Frazier is the team’s offensive lineman of the week. He also claimed the award after the win over Towson.

Brown applauded his All-American center, saying that while his contributions may go unnoticed by fans at times, the Fairmont native is “playing at a really high level” this season.

“Assignment-wise, he was perfect,” Brown said of Frazier’s performance against the Hokies.

The team’s offensive player of the week is freshman CJ Donaldson, who continues to be one of the biggest surprises in college football. The tight end-turned-running back rushed for more than 100 yards against the Hokies, marking his third 100-yard game of the season.

“He continues to be a high-end player,” Brown said.

Jacolby Spells, another true freshman, was honored as the team’s defensive player of the week. Spells intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown, essentially sealing West Virginia’s victory.

The special teams player of the week is Casey Legg, who connected on all four of his field goal attempts.

“He outscored Virginia Tech by himself,” Brown said. “Really, some timely kicks.”

The team distributed its blue collar award to a pair of players: defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson and offensive lineman Doug Nester.

Jefferson logged a season-high four total tackles against the Hokies, and also recorded a tackle for loss.

“JJ is playing really well inside,” Brown said. “He’s making it difficult for people to run the football.”

The head coach also admired the way Nester performed in an “emotional” game, as he competed against his former team on the road.

Freshman Raleigh Collins picked up the juice award, given to the player who brings the most energy on the sidelines. Collins is a repeat awardee. He earned a scout team award after the Towson game.

The following scout team players were also recognized this week: Victor Wikstrom (offense), Harry Hilvert (defense) and CJ Cole (offense and special teams).