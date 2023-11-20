Everything you need to know ahead of WVU regular-season finale

One team is fighting for positioning in the bowl game carousel, the other just looks to end the season on a high note.

Below is everything you need to know about WVU’s regular-season finale against Baylor in Waco:

WVU football at Baylor game information

Date: Nov. 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 7-4, 5-3 Big 12

Baylor record: 3-8, 2-6 Big 12

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: WVU is 7-4 against Baylor in 11 matchups dating back to 2012.

Last meeting: The Mountaineers took down the Bears in a 43-40 shootout in Morgantown last year.

WVU football at Baylor matchup preview

For the second week in a row, WVU is facing one of the conference’s bottom-feeders. Baylor enters the regular-season finale tied for the worst record in the Big 12 (3-8), and the Bears currently hold the Big 12’s second-worst in-conference record (2-6).

Only one team (BYU) in the Big 12 is scoring fewer points per game than Baylor (22.4). The Bears are also recording the fourth-fewest total yards per game (381.8) in the conference. They have not won a game since their 32-29 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 21.

On defense, Oklahoma State and Houston are the only two Big 12 schools allowing more yards per game than Baylor (412.5). Opponents are scoring 33.3 points per game against Baylor, which is the most in the conference.

The Mountaineers are touting the second-best rushing attack in the conference with 232.9 yards per game on the ground after their 424-yard performance against Cincinnati. On the flip side, they are the only team in the conference throwing for under 200 yards per game (197.9).

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.