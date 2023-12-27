It wasn’t the first time this year that the West Virginia University football team opened up the game with a shot play.

With fans still trickling into their seats, junior quarterback Garrett Greene faked a handoff to freshman Jahiem White and stepped up in the pocket. It was one of the easiest mid-level throws Greene (11-for-22, 228 yards, one touchdown) has seen all season, and he hit wide-open freshman receiver Traylon Ray perfectly in-stride on a crossing route. Ray stepped on the gas, and just 11 seconds into the game, the Mountaineers had a 7-0 advantage.

The race was on for the WVU offense. And then it wasn’t, but that’s why “three phases” coach-speak exists.

“Tonight was really about our special teams and our defense,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

While the WVU offense stalled following its electric open, the Mountaineers found success in all three phases with two takeaways and a punt-return touchdown to beat North Carolina (8-5) 30-10 Wednesday night in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

WVU scored on the first play from scrimmage of the game, but the offense didn’t find the end zone again until the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers tallied just 52 rushing yards in the first half, and 75 of the team’s 228 yards in the first 20 minutes came on the touchdown pass to open the game.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley’s unit bent plenty against UNC freshman quarterback Conner Harrell (18-for-27, one touchdown, two interceptions). The Tar Heels played Wednesday’s game without star quarterback Drake Maye, Tez Walker and two starting offensive lineman, but Harrell made plays with both his arm and his legs to keep UNC in a game that they trailed from the start.

Harrell’s lack of experience showed on one of UNC’s few scoring chances of the night when safety Aubrey Burks picked him off in WVU’s end zone for the first takeaway while up 7-0. It was Burks’ second interception of the season.

Shortly after, WVU freshman running back DJ Oliver coughed up a fumble on his first carry of the game, and UNC turned the takeaway into three points to narrow WVU’s lead to 7-3.

Both teams traded punts following UNC’s field goal, and All-American cornerback beanie Bishop Jr. sparked WVU’s second flame of the night on the Tar Heels’ punt. Bishop Jr. returned the kick 78 yards to the end zone for a 14-3 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. It was WVU’s first punt-return touchdown since Tavon Austin’s 76-yarder against TCU in 2012.

It was also the first time that Bishop fielded a punt return at the college level.

After UNC scored its first touchdown of the game on a 16-yard pass from Harrell to make it 14-10, the Big 12’s best two-minute offense went to work once more. Greene hooked up with redshirt freshman receiver Hudson Clement (five receptions, 89 yards) three times to set up an easy 30-yard field goal for Michael Hayes. It took the Mountaineers 23 seconds to march 63 yards down the field.

With just one offensive touchdown, WVU led 17-10 at halftime.

Two more field goals from Hayes and a highlight-reel interception from linebacker Tyrin Bradley highlighted the third quarter of action that saw the Mountaineers take a 20-10 lead.

On the night, the WVU defense amassed 11 total tackles for loss, seven sacks (season-high) and two interceptions. Veteran linebacker Lee Kpobga led the team in tackles (12, one tackle for loss) in his last game as a Mountaineer. Linebacker Jared Bartlett had a team-high two tackles for loss.

“Nobody really believed in us but us, so we [were] just proving everyone wrong.” Kpogba said.

Greene’s offense finally found pay dirt for a second time when White (12 carries, 50 yards, one touchdown) scampered 11 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take a 27-10 lead after Greene (nine carries, 64 yards) flipped the field on a 48-yard quarterback keeper.

One of the highlights from Wednesday night’s game came when holder and special teams ace Leighton Bechdel executed a perfect fake field goal to set up WVU in goal-to-go territory in the fourth quarter. However, the Mountaineers could not punch it in and settled for three points and a final score of 30-10.

In four completed UNC drives in the second half, the Tar Heels punted twice and turned the ball over on downs another two times. UNC earned just 131 yards and six first downs in the final 20 minutes of the game.

With the win, WVU crosses the nine-win mark for the first time since 2017 and for the first time in the Neal Brown era after being picked to finish 14th (last) in the Big 12 by media members before the season.

As of Wednesday night, 15 players, including 12 starters, have inked commitments with the Country Roads Trust and are locks to return for the 2024 season.

“I’m sure we’ll sell some beer tonight in Charlotte,” Brown said.