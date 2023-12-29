MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most experienced players on the WVU defense is going to test the waters of the transfer portal.

Linebacker Jared Bartlett’s name now appears in the transfer portal after five seasons at WVU.

Bartlett — who led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl — played 50 games at WVU, amassing 134 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He led the Mountaineers with 4.5 sacks this season, and he was one of WVU’s top five sack leaders in each of the last four seasons.

He confirmed the news in a social media post Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 238-pound linebacker had the best performance of his career, statistically, against Virginia Tech in 2021 when he recorded three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He won the Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week for that performance.

He was also a two-time winner of WVU’s Iron Mountaineer award, which honors players’ outstanding efforts in the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program.

He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.