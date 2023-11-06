MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced his team’s Players of the Week Monday from the Mountaineers’ 37-7 win over BYU this past weekend.

Here are the weekly awards:

Offensive

RB Jahiem White – 16 carries, 146 yards

Defensive

S Anthony Wilson – Five tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup

Special Teams

LS Austin Brinkman

Offensive Lineman

C Zach Frazier

Blue Collar Awards

DT Jalen Thornton, OG Brandon Yates, WR Preston Fox, LB Ben Cutter

Scout Team Awards

QB Sean Boyle, DL DJ Cotton, DL Derek Berlitz