MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The start of the 2023 WVU football season is less than 2 months away. The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets, for all home games except the Backyard Brawl matchup with Pitt, will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ option during online purchases.

Single-game tickets will be available for games against Duquesne, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, BYU and Cincinnati. The Pitt game is only available as part of a mini-package or by purchasing season tickets at this time.

Two mini-packages are also still available, each featuring three games at a significant savings over the single-game price for those contests. Fans can choose the Gold mini-package, which consists of the Pitt, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati games, or the Blue mini-package, which features Pitt, Texas Tech and BYU. Both packages begin at $205, with prices varying based on seat location and availability.

As part of the four-tier pricing system, prices will be based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium. The red tier-one sections are priced the highest, followed by tickets in the gold tier-two sections and orange tier-three sections, which are priced at a mid-point. Green tier-four sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2023 mini-package or single-game ticket. To see the tiered pricing chart on WVUsports.com.

For information on discounted rates for groups of 20 or more, contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME, as group discounts are not available online.

The matchup with Duquesne has been designated as Coca-Cola Family Day, with four tickets and a $25 concession voucher included in each package. Family Day packages start as low as $150 depending on seat location.

Tickets for West Virginia’s road contests at Penn State (limited quantities remain), TCU, Houston, Oklahoma and Baylor also are on sale at WVUGAME.com. The ticket allotment for the UCF game is sold out.

Season tickets are still available for the 2023 season and can be purchased at WVUGAME.com.

West Virginia opens the 2023 season at Penn State on Sept. 2, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.