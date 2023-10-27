MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU forward Akok Akok was hospitalized Friday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency during the second half of WVU’s charity exhibition vs. George Mason.

Akok was walking off the floor for the first media timeout of the second half when he went down, and a flurry of medical personnel immediately rushed to his side. Medical officials appeared to rip Akok’s jersey open and provide an IV during a delay that went over ten minutes long.

He was taken off the court in a stretcher and transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further observation, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Play resumed after another five-minute warmup period. No further updates were provided on Akok’s condition.

Interim head coach Josh Eilert said after the game that Akok is in stable condition and in good spirits. He will be kept overnight for observation, and he’s already texting his teammates congratulatory words after the teams 85-78 comeback win.

More information will be provided on this post when available.