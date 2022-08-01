WVU Football helmet on display during the 2022 Big 12 Media Days (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

The first day of practice for the West Virginia University football team became slightly more noteworthy this year.

Not only did the Mountaineers return to the gridiron, beginning their month-long build-up to the Backyard Brawl, but the WVU coaching staff learned of its latest verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe announced his commitment to the Mountaineers Monday morning.

“I would like to thank all of my past and present coaches for pushing me every day to become the best person and player I can be,” Krahe said as part of a tweet. “With that all being said, I am very excited to announce my commitment to West Virginia University!”

Krahe received an offer from the Mountaineers on June 20, following what he said was a “great conversation” with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore.

Krahe is entering his senior year at Harbor Creek High School in Pennsylvania, located just outside Erie, PA. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman selected West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Marshall, Maryland, and Pittsburgh, among other programs.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate him as a three-star player.

Krahe becomes the 17th verbal commitment, overall, as part of West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class. He is also now one of three offensive linemen committed to the Mountaineers as part of the upcoming class.