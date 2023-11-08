MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University golf coach Sean Covich has announced the signings Ryan Leach, Nick Turowski and William Webb to national letters-of-intent for the 2024-25 academic year.

“This is a very talented freshmen class,” Covich said. “All three of these guys have performed at a high level. They have experience playing in several prestigious events, including the Junior PGA Championship, U.S. Junior Amateur and the Southern Junior. In addition to their talent, I am excited to have them continue to add to our culture and team atmosphere. They all want to work hard, develop their games and contribute to team success.”

Leach is a native of Williamsburg, Virginia, who attends Jamestown High School.

Leach Bio:

Won the Junior Valentine Invitational after shooting rounds of 68-66 for a 10-under-par total

Qualified for the 2023 North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst Resort with a round of 3-under (69)

Semifinalist in the 2022 Bobby Bowers Memorial Junior Match Play, shot 71 in stroke play qualifying

Led Team Virginia to the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Junior Invitational Championship with the lowest individual score for Team Virginia

Helped Team Virginia win the 2022 Capital Cup hosted by the MAPGA

2022 Williamsburg Country Club Men’s Champion at the age of 16

Two-time Bay Rivers District Player of the Year (2022 & 2023)

Two-time First Team Virginia High School All-State (2022 & 2023)

Three-time First Team Class 4A All-Regional (2020, 2022 & 2023)

Named First Team All-District in 2023 with a 69.0 tournament scoring average

Led Jamestown High to the 2020 Virginia High School Class 4 State Championship, runner-up in 2021

Two-time team captain (2022 & 2023)

Top 30 finish as a junior in the 2022 Eastern Amateur with rounds of 72-69-70-72

Qualified for the 2022 & 2023 Virginia Men’s Amateur

Son of Mike and Julie Leach

Majoring in business

Father is retired NFL player (15 years) and current William & Mary assistant golf coach

Covich on Leach: “Ryan is a dedicated player who has continued to get better over the last few years in junior golf. He comes from a very athletic family and values being on a team and making those around him better. I am excited to have Ryan join our Mountaineer Golf family next fall.”

Turowksi is a native of Harrison City, Pennsylvania, who attends Penn Trafford High School.

Turowski Bio:

Named 2023 Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Golfer of the Year

Holds Penn Trafford school record for lowest nine-hole score of 29 (-7)

Youngest winner in 40-year history of Westmoreland County Junior in 2021

Selected to 2023 Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Williamson Cup and Palmer Cup teams

Winner of 2021 WPIAL AAA Golf Championship (first in school history)

Winner of 2023 WPIAL AAA Golf Championship

First two-time winner from Westmoreland County since Arnold Palmer back in 1940s

Finished tied for first at the 2023 PIAA State Championship finals with rounds of 69-68 (7-under-par)

Two-time winner of Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship: 2021 (71) and 2023 (68)

Qualified for the 2023 US Junior Amateur

Qualified for the 2021 PGA Junior Championship (made the cut as a sophomore)

2022 Pennsylvania Junior Championship runner-up with scores of 67-72

2023 runner-up C.R. Miller Match Play Championship

Runner-up 2023 West Penn Junior (73-71)

Finished runner-up in 2022 WPIAL’s

Earned first medal in school history at the Pa. state high school finals in 2021 by finishing in Top 5 (4 th )

) Finished fifth at 2023 AJGA Technical Solutions Junior at Southpointe

2023 Pennsylvania Junior Championship sixth place

Finished 13 th at 2023 Justin Thomas AJGA

at 2023 Justin Thomas AJGA 2022 Elite Invitational placed Top 15 (13 th )

) Finished 14 th at 2023 AJGA at Penn State

at 2023 AJGA at Penn State Honor Roll all four years of high school

Four-year started on the Penn Trafford tennis team

Son of Don and Amy Turowski

Majoring in business

One brother, Alex, is currently a junior at Fairmont State and plays on their golf team

Covich on Turowski: “Nick has really played well recently, especially his senior year at Penn Trafford. Being named the 2023 WPGA Junior Player of the Year certainly proves that. Nick has a lot of talent and once he gets around our players every day, he will be pushed to get better. I know Nick will achieve great things while wearing the Old Gold and Blue.”

Webb is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, who attends Broughton High School.

Webb Bio:

Shot back-to-back rounds of 68 to win the 2023 Carolinas Junior PGA Championship

Two-time (2021 & 2022) North Carolina High School 4A Regional Individual champion

Runner-up North Carolina 4A State Championship

Qualified for the 2021 United States Junior Amateur Championship

Qualified for the 2023 Junior PGA Championship

Earned four Top 10 finishes in AJGA events

Owns course record at Carolina Country Club (59)

Shot 73-67 (-4) in the 2022 United States Amateur Championship qualifying, finished Top 50 earning alternate status

Volunteer for the inaugural USGA Adaptive Open in 2022

Named to the Honorable Mention Team for the USGA-AJGA Presidents’ Leadership Award

Covich on Webb: “William has played a lot of good golf over his junior golf career. Growing up and competing in North Carolina, he has played against some great competition and will help prepare him for the Big 12 Conference. I look forward to having William on campus next season.”