MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five West Virginia University golfers are under par after 36 holes of play at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

In team competition, sophomore Max Green shot 3-under-par today and now sits tied for 25th place at 4-under-par. Freshman Westy McCabe shot even par today and remains at 3-under-par, tied for 31st place. Junior Jackson Davenport was 1-under today and is now at 2-under-par, tied for 37th place. Senior Trent Tipton and junior Will Stakel are both 5-over-par.

Individually, junior Oli Ménard leads the Mountaineers on the player leaderboard, shooting 3-under-par today and is now tied for 17th place at 5-under-par. Freshman Kaleb Wilson was 1-under and is now 1-under for the tournament. Sophomore Todd Duncan was 3-under-par today to move his score to 1-over-par. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant was even par and remains at +2.

West Virginia is in a five-way tie for eighth place after shooting even par as a team today, remaining at 6-under-par for the tournament. WVU trails Boston College by three strokes, No. 2 Auburn by five and No. 12 Virginia by six.

The third and final round begins at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday at TPC Dorado Beach.