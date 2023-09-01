WVU golf clubs on the back of a golf cart for the Mountaineer Invitational (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will embark on its 2023-24 slate starting at the Red Bandanna Invitational, hosted by Boston College, on Sunday and Monday at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York.

Golfers will hit the links starting Sunday morning at 8 a.m. and will play 36 holes with the final 18 set for Monday.

It marks West Virginia’s first appearance at Turning Stone Resort since the first varsity competition in 2015 when the program resumed as a varsity sport. Joining West Virginia and host Boston College will be Canisius, William & Mary, George Mason, Le Moyne, Longwood, Merrimack, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara, Sacred Heart, Delaware, UMES, Ottawa and Youngstown State.

“Our guys have really performed well in qualifying the last few weeks,” coach Sean Covich said. “Coach (Will) Koras has done a phenomenal job preparing them for these first two tournaments, and we are excited to get the season underway at Turning Stone Resort.

“Personally, it’s a little sentimental for me because this is the same golf course that I took our very first team to play back in 2015. This year’s team is experienced and talented, and I am excited to see how we perform in these first two events.”

West Virginia’s lineup will consist of seniors Jackson Davenport and Oli Ménard, junior Max Green, sophomore transfer Carson Kammann and freshman Harrison Thompson. In addition, senior Will Stakel and sophomores Kaleb Wilson and Westy McCabe will compete as individuals.