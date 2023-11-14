Tim Flynn and the West Virginia wrestling program are nationally ranked.

WVU checks in at No. 24 in the country in this week’s NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll. The Mountaineers are one of seven Big 12 teams ranked this week. Including West Virginia, more than half of the conference is ranked.

Missouri (4), Iowa State (10), Oklahoma State (11), South Dakota State (12), Northern Iowa (15), and Oklahoma (20) are also featured in the Top 25.

West Virginia had a very successful weekend in its home opener. The Mountaineers defeated three teams, Cleveland State, Duke, and Kent State, by a combined score of 117-18.

Flynn is in charge of a team that has eight nationally ranked grapplers, including West Virginia native Peyton Hall, who is ranked 11th in the nation in the 165-pound weight class.

West Virginia hits the road on Thursday to face Clarion. The Mountaineers won’t compete at home again until Sunday, Dec. 3, when they host Oklahoma.