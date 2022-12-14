2022 has been a successful year of basketball for Kevin Jones.

The recent WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee finished up the 2021-22 season with a strong performance for his new team in Japan, the Hitachi Sun Rockers. He followed that up with an entertaining run in The Basketball Tournament with some old teammates, which included Jones hitting the game-winning shot in front of thousands of Mountaineer fans in Charleston to send Best Virginia to the TBT quarterfinals.

Even more recently, Jones dropped a career-high, and team-record 50 points in the sixth game of this season with the Sun Rockers.

Through 19 games this year, Jones is averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His scoring average is his best since his time with the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League after being drafted. His rebounding mark is higher than his production from last year and just below his professional career average.

Jones has yet to miss a game this season, and is also seeing an uptick in his shooting production from the floor and the free-throw line. He has already tallied a double-double in 10 games this year, and has recorded nine games in which he scores at least 10 points, has at least eight rebounds, and at least two assists.

Jones is in his fifth season in Japan’s B1 League. He has played for three different clubs since he began playing in Japan in January 2019.