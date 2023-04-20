Joe Toussaint claps during the game against Maryland at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023-24 men’s basketball nonconference schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature nine games at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 6 against Missouri State. It will be the second meeting between the two schools with the first being a 70-68 overtime win for WVU in Las Vegas in 2011.

Monmouth will visit the Coliseum for the second time and first since 2014 on Friday, Nov. 10. WVU is 2-0 all-time against Monmouth.

West Virginia will close out a three-game homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 14 against Jacksonville State. In the only meeting, WVU defeated Jacksonville State, 74-72, in Morgantown in 2018.

West Virginia will have two games at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida, on Nov. 20 and Nov. 22. The Mountaineers will be joined by Virginia, Wisconsin and SMU in the two-game event. Matchups will be determined at a later date.

The Mountaineers will begin a four-game homestand on Sunday, Nov. 26 against Bellarmine. In the lone meeting, WVU defeated Bellarmine, 74-55, on Nov. 30, 2021.

On Friday, Dec. 1, West Virginia will host St. John’s and coach Rick Pitino in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The former Big East foes will meet for the 39th time in school history.

The Mountaineers will host Pitt for the Backyard Brawl on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The two teams will meet for the 190th time with WVU winning the last six meetings.

WVU will close out its four-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 9 against Drexel. The Dragons will come to Morgantown for the second time and first since 1980, an 89-62 WVU victory. Drexel is coached by Morgantown native and former WVU men’s basketball staff member Zach Spiker.

The Mountaineers and former Atlantic 10 rival Massachusetts will meet in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2007 NIT and for the 42nd time in school history. UMass is coached by former Bob Huggins’ assistant Frank Martin. The Minutemen will return the game to the Coliseum in 2024-25.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Mountaineer great Darris Nichols will bring his Radford Highlanders to the Coliseum. WVU holds a 7-0 series lead in the series.

WVU and Toledo will meet for the first time since 1942 on Saturday, Dec. 23. It will be Toledo’s first visit to Morgantown.

The Mountaineers will close out nonconference play on Saturday, Dec. 30 against Ohio State in Cleveland. The two teams last met on Dec. 29, 2019, also in Cleveland, with WVU defeating the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes, 67-59.

West Virginia will play one exhibition game, which will be announced this summer.

Monday Nov. 6 Missouri State Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday Nov. 10 Monmouth Morgantown, W.Va.

Tuesday Nov. 14 Jacksonville State Morgantown, W.Va.

Monday Nov. 20 Virginia, Wisconsin or SMU # Fort Myers, Fla.

Wednesday Nov. 22 Virginia, Wisconsin or SMU # Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday Nov. 26 Bellarmine Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday Dec. 1 St. John’s $ Morgantown, W.Va.

Wednesday Dec. 6 Pitt Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Dec. 9 Drexel Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Dec. 16 Massachusetts & Springfield, Mass.

Wednesday Dec. 20 Radford Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Dec. 23 Toledo Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Dec. 30 Ohio State Cleveland, Ohio

# Fort Myers Tip-Off (Suncoast Credit Union Arena)

$ Big East-Big 12 Battle

& Basketball Hall of Fame Classic (MassMutual Center)

– All Dates Subject to Change