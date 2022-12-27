MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State game information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

TV Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 15-9

Last meeting: WVU defeated K-State 73-67 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship

No. 24 West Virginia at Kansas State matchup preview

Saturday’s matchup will mark several firsts for this year’s West Virginia team.

It will be the first conference game they play this season. It will also be the first game they play as a ranked team, as the team cracked the AP Top 25 in Monday’s poll. But Saturday’s contest against Kansas State will be the first Big 12 game for the majority of West Virginia’s roster.

West Virginia (10-2) has won four straight, and six out of its last seven games dating back to Nov. 25. Each of WVU’s victories over that stretch have come by at least 11 points. The Mountaineers are 1-1 in true road games this year, with a victory over Pittsburgh, followed by a loss to Xavier.

Kansas State (11-1) has won five games in a row. The Wildcats are coming off an eight-point win over Radford. K-State started the year 6-0, but its undefeated streak was ended by a 12-point loss at Butler.

A trio of Wildcat players are scoring in double figures this year. Transfer senior forward Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points per contest in his first year with K-State. Senior guard Markquis Nowell is averaging 13.7 points a game.

The Mountaineers won two of their three meetings with Kansas State last season.

Jerome Tang is in his first season as head coach of the Wildcats. He’s off to the best start of any first-year coach in school history.

Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins enters the game sitting on 926 career victories.