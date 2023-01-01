Hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins yells at his players during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia suffered just its third loss of the season in an overtime thriller, Saturday, to begin Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround, as WVU will take the court against Oklahoma State less than 48 hours after falling to Kansas State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

No. 24 WVU hoops at Oklahoma State game information

Date: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV Channel: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Series tied 11-11

Last meeting: OSU defeated WVU 81-58 in Stillwater on Feb. 21, 2022

No. 24 West Virginia at Oklahoma State matchup preview

Both West Virginia (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (8-5, 0-1 Big 12) played highly contested, tight basketball games to begin the conference portion of their schedules on New Year’s Eve.

West Virginia got out to an early lead against Kansas State, but three issues plagued the Mountaineers throughout the contest: shooting woes at the charity stripe, turnovers on offense, and giving up a high volume of points in the paint on defense. WVU led by 11 at halftime, but was outscored by 17 points the rest of the game, falling 82-76 in OT.

Tre Mitchell led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Mohamed Wague also tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, took a 15-point lead into the locker room at halftime on the road at No. 4 Kansas. But early leads by visiting teams have a way of evaporating inside Allen Fieldhouse. And it did, once again, on Saturday.

The Cowboys made just 7 of 25 shot attempts in the second half, while the Jayhawks equaled that number of made shots just from beyond the arc after halftime. Kansas scored with only six seconds remaining in regulation to down OK State 69-67.

Cowboys’ leading scorer Bryce Thompson (12.4 ppg) scored a season-high 23 points in the loss to the Jayhawks.

Saturday’s outcomes mean West Virginia and Oklahoma State will both be looking to avoid an 0-2 start to conference play.

West Virginia has not lost its first two league games since the 2018-19 season. That is the only time WVU has started a season 0-2 against Big 12 competition since joining the league.

Tip-off between WVU and Oklahoma State is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPNU.