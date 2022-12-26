Bob Huggins talks to Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) on sideline of game against UAB (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since March 2021, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is in the AP Top 25.

West Virginia (10-2) has jumped into the national rankings for the first time this season, landing at No. 25 in the AP Poll released Monday.

The Mountaineers entered the short holiday break on a four-game winning streak, with the two most recent victories coming over Buffalo and Stony Brook. West Virginia won each of its last four contests by at least 11 points.

Bob Huggins’ crew is also undefeated at home this year. With Xavier also joining the national rankings this week, both of WVU’s losses have come to nationally ranked teams.

Including West Virginia, five teams within the Big 12 are ranked. No. 4 Kansas, No. 6 Texas, and No. 12 Baylor all appear inside the AP Top 15. TCU is ranked 18th, with Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Kansas State all receiving votes.

West Virginia begins Big 12 Conference play on New Year’s Eve. The Mountaineers will be on the road at Kansas State at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU will then play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2, before returning home for another highly anticipated matchup against Kansas on January 7.