MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have made great use of the transfer portal this offseason. The Mountaineers have already landed a pair of commitments, including one from the top point guard in the portal Kerr Kriisa.

Now, another highly-coveted transfer is headed to Morgantown.

Jesse Edwards, a 6-11 center from Syracuse and the No. 3 ranked player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN, has committed to West Virginia. Edwards posted the news on his Instagram page Sunday afternoon.

ESPN was the first to report Edwards is headed to Morgantown.

Edwards averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game for Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim last season. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team and the All-ACC Defensive Team as a redshirt junior.

Edwards comes to WVU with one year of eligibility remaining. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native picked West Virginia over heavy interest from Gonzaga and Big 12 foe Kansas.

The addition of Edwards is big for West Virginia in multiple ways. With Edwards, WVU’s roster becomes more experience and even longer, as he will be the sixth player on WVU’s 2023-24 roster listed at 6-7 or taller. If Jimmy Bell Jr. returns to the team, he would make seven.

However, if Bell decides to switch sports and play football, or makes a different decision, Edwards figures to slide into the starting center spot to replace Bell. If Bell stays, West Virginia could have a pair of tall, physical rim protectors on the floor together to start each game.

Edwards has averaged double-digit points in each of the last two seasons. He has also averaged at least 2.7 blocks per game for the last two years.