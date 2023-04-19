MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU hoops is scheduled to play an enticing nonconference matchup in Cleveland next season.

WVU and Ohio State will meet in Cleveland for a game on Dec. 30. The start time and venue for the game will be released at a later date, according to an official statement from event organizer Intersport.

This won’t be the first time those two basketball programs battled in Northeast Ohio. In 2019, the Mountaineers upset the then-No. 2 Buckeyes 67-59.

In that game, true freshman Deuce McBride, a Cincinnati native, arrived on the national scene in college basketball. He came off the bench to score 21 points, and banked in a floater, which served as one of his most memorable highlights that season.

WVU and Ohio State will meet for the 18th time in their histories. The Buckeyes hold a 9-8 advantage in the all-time series.

The Mountaineers went 19-15 overall last season, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. This offseason, they’ve made some noise in the transfer portal in preparation for the 2023-24 campaign.

WVU has received commitments from Kerr Kriisa, a highly rated guard from Arizona, and Jesse Edwards, a big man from Syracuse.

Expect more information about this game, including host venue, start time and ticket information, in the coming weeks.