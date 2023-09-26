MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The full schedule for WVU men’s basketball’s 2023-24 campaign has been revealed.

The schedule will feature 19 games at the WVU Coliseum, as well as a new format for Big 12 play.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 6 against Missouri State. The Mountaineers will play nine regular season nonconference games at home, including the Big East-Big 12 Battle against St. John’s and the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.

Other highlights of the nonconference schedule include the Fort Myers Tip-Off against SMU and either Virginia or Wisconsin, the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against UMass and a neutral site contest against Ohio State in Cleveland.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Mountaineers will have their first home conference game against K-State on Tuesday, Jan. 9. WVU will conclude the Big 12 schedule on the road at Cincinnati on Saturday, March 9. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 12-16 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Big 12 has adopted a new format for conference play in its first season as a 14-team league for men’s basketball. In previous seasons, the league implemented a double round-robin format. This season, WVU will play five conference opponents twice and face the remaining eight teams just once.

West Virginia will face the following teams twice in 2024:

Cincinnati (Jan. 31 at home, March 9 away)

Kansas State (Jan. 9 at home, Feb. 26 away)

TCU (Feb. 12 away, March 6 at home)

Texas (Jan. 13 at home, Feb. 10 away)

UCF (Jan. 23 away, Feb. 20 at home)

WVU will hold Mountaineer Madness on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. A charity exhibition against George Mason is also scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The full WVU men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season can be found here.

To order 2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME. Mini-packages and single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.