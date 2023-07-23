MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Currently, WVU only has three forwards on its roster and one incoming transfer who has yet to officially sign with the program. Only two of the four were on the roster last season.

The position was hit the hardest by the transfer portal as five players departed from last year in that category, including two starters. With the graduation of Emmitt Matthews Jr., the number is three total starting forwards gone.

WVU players were granted a 30-day period to enter the transfer portal due to a head coaching change. Since that window is now closed, Josh Eilert has a pretty good idea of what his roster will look like for the 2023-24 season.

Here’s a closer look at WVU’s forwards/bigs:

Returning

Josiah Harris – Sophomore: Harris is one of three players on WVU’s roster that started their career at WVU. Due to a veteran-laden lineup, he didn’t see much playing time as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 Canton, Ohio native appeared in 17 games, averaging 6.5 minutes per game.

Pat Suemnick – Junior: Suemnick, 6-foot-8, joined the Mountaineers last season after starting his career at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois. He saw action in 21 games, averaging 5.4 minutes, 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Additions

Jesse Edwards – Fifth Year: When he committed to WVU in April, he was ranked the No. 3 ranked player in the NCAA transfer portal by ESPN. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game at Syracuse last season. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team and the All-ACC Defensive Team as a redshirt junior. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native has one year of eligibility remaining. He is the tallest player on WVU’s roster.

Quinn Slazinski – Fifth Year: After previously committing to St. John’s, the Iona transfer pledged to join WVU on Thursday but has yet to officially sign with the team. While he is a Houston, Texas native, the 6-foot-9-inch, 215-pound wing has familiarity with the Mountain State as he reached four-star status at basketball-focused Huntington Prep Academy. He spent two years at Louisville before transferring to Iona for his junior and senior seasons. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last year. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Departed

Graduated: Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Transferred: Tre Mitchell (Kentucky), Mo Wague (Alabama), James Okonkwo (North Carolina), Jimmy Bell Jr. (Mississippi State), Jamel King (Kennesaw State)

Click here for an updated breakdown of WVU’s guards.